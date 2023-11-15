On Oct. 30, Elaine H. Gamerman (née Auster) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by husband of 59 years Marvin I. Gamerman; daughters Sherri (Steven J.) Einhorn and Amy Horwitz; grandchildren Justin Eric Horwitz, Katie Leigh Horwitz, Jules Einhorn and Meredith Einhorn; brother Larry (Donna) Auster; and sisters-in-law Beverly (Sheldon) Forchheimer, Marilyn (Donald) Glassner and Sandy (David) Rivlin. She was predeceased by parents Judah and Irene Auster. She was one of a kind, with a heart of gold, and lived a full and vibrant life. Always an avid shopper and traveler, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family, friends and dear soulmate, Marvin, who found her perfect in every way.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208; Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or CurePSP, 325 Hudson St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10013.