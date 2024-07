On June 26, Elaine Rosenzweig (née Chaid) of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by husband Melvin Rosenzweig; daughters Shelley (Robert) Shemer and Barbara (Jerry) Ginsberg; grandchildren Lyle (Eva) Shemer, Laurie Rosenberg, Jonathan (Sandy Okun-Ginsberg) Ginsberg and Brooke (Ethan) Zweig; and great-grandchildren Charles Rosenberg, Dane Shemer, Sienna Rosenberg, Dylan Shemer, Asher Zweig and Piper Zweig. She was predeceased by daughter Lois Fran Rosenzweig and parents Annette and Meyer Chaid.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.