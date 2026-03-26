Elinor ‘Sue’ Keisman, Longtime Educator and Active Senior Community Member, Dies at 92

Elinor “Sue” Keisman, an educator who spent decades in the classroom and later became a central presence at a Baltimore senior living community, died on Jan. 21 at 92.

Keisman moved to northwest Baltimore about six years before she died, settling, with many Jewish residents, in The Homestead at Springwell Senior Living Community. The transition came late in life and was not easy.

Many of her longtime friends had already died, and shortly after her move, the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities to socialize and build new relationships, said her daughter Deborah Margulies.

Despite that, she quickly became an active and visible member of the Springwell community.

From the beginning, she looked for ways to contribute. Noticing errors in community materials, she offered to help and became the first resident to assist with editing the weekly calendar and newsletter. She attended a wide range of programs and activities and was a regular presence in the building, often arriving early and staying to talk with neighbors afterward.

“She was an active member of the community from day one,” said Heather Entwistle, the activities director at Springwell.

Keisman gravitated toward activities that challenged her intellectually, including trivia programs modeled on “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Staff and residents came to know her as someone who was especially sharp and engaged, often answering quickly and encouraging others to join in.

She also helped organize and participate in a group focused on memory exercises. Entwistle said she frequently stopped by the activities office, often on a daily basis, to check in or offer help.

“She was always willing to help,” Entwistle said.

Keisman played a role in building connections among residents in a relatively new building that was still forming its community. She joined in early efforts to bring neighbors together and became a familiar and welcoming presence for new residents, making introductions and helping them feel at ease.

“She was kind, sometimes feisty, and really cared about creating a family atmosphere,” Entwistle said.

She was one of the early members of the Sunshine Club, a resident group that organizes birthday, welcome and get-well cards. She also encouraged participation in events, making sure neighbors were aware of gatherings and inviting them to attend.

During social programs, she often stepped in to assist staff, helping serve food or support activities as needed, even in small ways that kept events running smoothly.

Her Jewish identity, while not a central focus of her upbringing, found expression in community life at Springwell. She became involved in the weekly Friday afternoon Shabbat gathering, helping set up and contributing to its growth. The program, which includes challah, wine, prayers and music, drew dozens of residents and became a regular part of her week.

“She was a big helper in getting that all set up every week,” Entwistle said.

Keisman formed close relationships with other residents. She knew her neighbors well and, in at least one case, took on a maternal role with a fellow resident. She was also known for welcoming newcomers and helping them get oriented to the building and its activities.

Throughout her later years, she remained focused on her family. Talking about her two children, Deborah and David, and two grandchildren, Rachel and Andrew, brought her visible joy.

“If you wanted to see her eyes light up, just get her talking about her family,” Entwistle said.

Keisman was born and raised in Detroit in a Jewish household. She was the younger of two daughters. Her father worked as an accountant for Sealtest Ice Cream but, according to her daughter, faced discrimination that limited his advancement.

“They would not promote him because of his religion,” Margulies said.

He later opened his own accounting business and at one point owned a restaurant, where a young Keisman helped out.

She attended both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, institutions she spoke about often throughout her life.

“She brought that up in almost every conversation,” Margulies said.

Keisman earned a bachelor’s degree and went on to a long career in education, taking additional coursework over the years to continue developing her skills.

She taught for approximately 40 years, beginning in Detroit and spending the majority of her career in New Jersey, where she lived in Livingston and worked in nearby communities including South Orange and East Orange. She taught a range of grade levels, from kindergarten through high school, but her favorite was fourth grade, where she felt students were especially ready to learn.

“She really loved being with the kids,” Margulies said. “She understood where they were coming from.”

That connection with others continued beyond the classroom and remained central to how she lived.

“She really loved being with people,” Margulies said. “That’s who she was.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer