On July 15, Ellen Gale Spencer (née Reisender) of Columbia at 77. She is survived by children Chad (Cynthia) Spencer and Courtney (Elliott) Potts; grandchildren Chloe, Claire, Jillian and Alexandra; and many more family and friends. She was predeceased by husband Reginald Spencer; sister Noreen (Frank) Halpern; and parents Frances and Samuel Reisender. She was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother, and a proud Maryland attorney, She will be dearly missed.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, online at Heart.org.