On May 6, Ellen Jane Van Horn (née Holzman) of Hardyville, Va., at 76. She is survived by husband Leon M. Holzman; daughters Donna Lynn Chewning (Holzman) and Jo Ann D’Angel (Holzman); “adopted” daughters Jennifer Pelton Dietzman, Kristine Ada Carter and Jane Rohde; siblings Evelynn Marie Norris, Wayne Floyd Holland, Carol Catherine Graves and Dwight Sherman Holland; “grandchildren” Kateri Pelton, Lucas Pelton, Cameron Pelton, Gene Christopher Carter, Kristine D’Voli (Chewning) and Renee D’Angelo; “great-grandchildren” Emilia D’Avoli, Wil Aponte and Tyler Aponte; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter Karen Lee Holzman; siblings Iva Mildred Holland, Paul Stuart Holland, Lee Montague Holland and Elsie Luella Holladay; and granddaughter Keri Anne Aponte (Chewning).

Contributions may be sent to the Pesticide Action Network of North America or the Riverside Walter Reed Hospice Program.