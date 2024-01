On Jan. 20, Ellen R. Lumsden (née Berman) of Baltimore at 65. She is survived by husband Stephen B. Lumsden; son David P. Lumsden; siblings Marcia Spear, Richard A (Susan) Berman and Linda (Stuart) Miller; sister-in-law Adrienne Berman, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Charles Berman and parents Ruth and Ralph Berman.

Contributions may be sent to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 1660 International Drive, Suite 600, McLean, VA 22102.