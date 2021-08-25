On Aug. 10, Dr. Morton J. Ellin of Towson at 91. He is survived by wife of 66 years Carole Ellin (née Beerman); children Katherine Ellin (Gilead Tadmor), Nan Ellin and Robert Ellin; sister Betty (late Leonard) Golombek; grandchildren David Tobias, Theodora Ellin Ballew, Alexandra Ellin and Matthew Ellin; former daughter-in-law Simone Ellin; step-grandchildren Yoel Tadmor, Dan (Sarah) Tadmor and Ada Tadmor (Moira Scanlon); and step-great-grandchild Charley Yael Tadmor. He was predeceased by parents Sara and Abraham Ellin. He enjoyed a life of family, friends, worldwide travel, sports, bridge, reading and music. He instilled his passion for lifelong learning and zest for life in his children and grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Edenwald Scholarship Fund, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Alrlington, VA 22202.