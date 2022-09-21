On September 10, Elliot Gorstan of Owings Mills at 68. He is survived by wife Liliya Levin; children Alex (Ilona) Gorstan and Liza (Michael) Haar; sister Natasha (Michael) Arluk; step-children Masha Ilina and Yuliya Brown; grandchildren Levi Gorstan, Jake Gorstan, Brady Haar, Emma Haar, Eva Taby, Sam Taby, Anya Brown and Charlotte Brown; and nephew Andy Arluk. He was predeceased by parents Lev Gorstan and Mera Bank.

Contributions in his memory may be made to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, D.C. 20024.