On April 9, Elliott W. Weiner of Pikesville at 83. He is survived by wife Susan Weiner (née Frame); children Julie (Dr. Robert) Minch and Stacy Weiner (partner, Thomas Fleming); and grandchildren Rachel (Jonathan) Genn and Danielle Karpa (fiancé, Max Sterling). He is also survived by sister-in-law Barbara Lewis; brother-in-law Herbert Lewis; nieces and nephews Brian (Katherine) Lewis, Donna Lewis and Eric (Joanna) Lewis; and sister-in-law Irene Richmon Weiner. He was predeceased by parents Jean Weiner (née Piltz) and Phillip Weiner; and brother Leonard Weiner. He loved his family above all else. He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His Florida home was the center of family fun every winter for the past 27 years. He spent many years as director of rehabilitation medicine at Maryland General Hospital (now known as University of Maryland Midtown) and director of rehabilitation medicine at Bethlehem Steel, and he was a founding partner of Greenspring Physical Therapy Associates. When he retired at the age of 81, he was the oldest practicing physical therapist in the state of Maryland. His interests included golfing, reading, sharing dinners with the whole family and, most importantly, spending time with his loving wife.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland School of Physical Therapy, 100 Penn St., Baltimore, Maryland 21201.