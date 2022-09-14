On September 2, Ellwood Arthur Sinsky of Owings Mills at 91. He is survived by wife Thelma Sylvia Sinsky (née Racusin); children Sharon Beth Sinsky-Hopkins (Daniel Hopkins) and Gary John Sinsky (Angelina Han); and grandson Samuel Edward Hopkins. He was predeceased by brother Martin Aaron Sinsky and parents Sophia and Israel Sinsky.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.