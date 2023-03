On February 14, Ellwood Sweren of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by stepchildren Shelley Holzman Romano (Brian Mieras) and Janice Holzman Bonventure (Michael); brother Arnold Sweren; and grandchildren Andrew Romano, Alyssa Bonventure and Eric Bonventure. He was predeceased by wife Rosalind Sweren (née Shevitz), and parents Sayde and Harry Sweren.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.