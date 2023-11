On Oct. 13, Emona Shevchuk (née Gevorkian) of Baltimore at 82. She is survived by son Alexander Shevchuk (Oleksandra Vasylchenko); sister Yelena; grandchildren Aliya Franco, Arseniy Vasylchenko, Dylan Lord and Victoria Lord; and great-grandchildren Auden Franco and Arya Franco; and also survived by Marina Rosovskaya, Yulia and Jake Komar, and their children Mathew Komar and Shawn Komar. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Shevchuk; son Jon M. Taylor/Arthur Shevchuk; and parents Leparit Gevorkian and Tamara Bakaleychik. She was kind, generous, hardworking and always found time for family and friends. We will miss you dearly Mamachka. Rest in peace.

