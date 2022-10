Enzo Mateo Mesidor was born to Merixia Lystie Kunjal of the Maryland Republic at Mercy Medical Center at 9:59 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, with delivery assistance from Yves-Richard Dole, M.D. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces, and was 19.8 inches long. He is the firstborn child of Merixia Lystie Kunjal. His grandmother is Merixia Wendy Rajnath.

