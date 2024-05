On May 13, Eric Fine, M.D. of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Ricky Fine (née Scherl); son Joshua Fine D.V.M; brother Jared (Janet) Fine D.D.S; and niece Juliette Fine. He was predeceased by daughter Dayna Fine and parents David and Gertrude Fine.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217 or Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.