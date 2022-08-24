On August 8, Eric Mitchell Kravetz of Stanton, Calif. at 57. He is survived by mother Marsha K. Kravetz of Pikesville, MD; siblings Amy Kravetz (Dr. David) Taft of Pacific Palisades, CA; and Scott Samuel Kravetz of Owings Mills, MD; partner Donna Munoz; nieces Lindsey Taft, Jessie Taft, Kaitlyn Taft and Stephanie Taft; Aunts Vicki K. Kahn and Carol K. Engelman; and many cousins. He was predeceased by father Dr. Neil David Kravetz.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510.