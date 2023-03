On February 25, Erika Sharayera (née Langer) of Laurel at 83. She is survived by children Susan Sarajari and Alexander (Rebecca) Sharayera; siblings Günther Langer and Ilse Raab; and grandchildren Jonathan Sharayera, Robert Sharayera and Leni Sharayera. She was predeceased by husband Abder-Razzag Sharayera; and parents Elfriede and Emil Langer. Loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and Oma who always saw the positive all around her.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.