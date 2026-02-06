Erin Friedman: Towson Resident Builds Connections Between Local Parents

For Erin Friedman, a connector at the Jewish Connection Network, the network has been a part of creating her support system as a stay-at-home mom since having her first child four years ago.

Friedman started getting involved with JCN around 2022, attending a class called Baby Talk for parents with babies ages 0 to 6 months. There, she met other moms and was able to build close friendships.

“It was a great way for moms who just had babies in COVID to meet and talk and just really be there for each other,” Friedman said. “A few of the women that I met in that [class] have become close friends of mine, and our kids are friends.”

From there, she started attending activities at PJ Library and at other JCN programs. “We pretty much go to all of them, and seeing really what they have been doing and what the network has done to get families involved [in Jewish life] has been really special,” said Friedman.

“Since I’ve gone to so many things and really have seen the changes and seen how people have gotten involved that weren’t before, I felt like it was a good idea for me to help give back,” added the Towson resident.

Today, Friedman is a stay-at-home mom of three children and works part time as the Towson area’s connector, reaching out to parents in the community for coffee and organizing Stroller Strolls — a casual walking group to encourage people to get out of the house.

“We’re not just about hosting events,” she said. “We want to build actual relationships with people, and get people involved in Jewish life.”

The walks, Friedman said, were inspired by an exercise class she attended when she used to live in Baltimore City called Stroller Strides. Then, when she moved to Baltimore County, she noticed there weren’t any opportunities like Stroller Strides.

“I was walking with friends anyway,” she said. “So, I thought it was a great way to get out of the house, to get people from the community involved in something so simple that really brings people together. You’re just walking; you’re chatting, having coffee or tea with your babies.”

Friedman added that the walks aren’t just for moms but also for nannies, grandparents and any caretakers looking to make connections.

“My last walk, two moms with new babies were there; they found out that they were neighbors, and they didn’t know that until they came to this walk,” she said. “[The moms] were talking to each other, and [realized] they lived right around the corner from each other.”

Friedman said that Jewish life has always been important to her. She grew up in Pikesville, attending Beth El Congregation, where she is still a member today.

After graduating from the University of Maryland with a degree in sociology, Friedman worked for the JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Diller Teen Fellows program.

“I loved working with the teens and getting them to develop their Jewish identities,” she said.

From there, Friedman worked at the University of Maryland Medical System with pediatric patients, providing activities and support during COVID, when they weren’t allowed to have as many visitors.

Friedman spent many summers at Camp Louise for girls, where she met her husband, who attended Camp Airy for boys.

“My family … we celebrate all the holidays. We have Shabbat every week. It’s just been a focal point of our lives, and my kids are being brought up that way too,” she said.

