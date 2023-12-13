On Dec. 2, Estelle Fishbein (née Ackerman) of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, at 89. She is survived by sons Rand (Julie) Fishbein and Jonathan (Elana) Fishbein; grandchildren Eitan (Elanna) Fishbein, Aliza (Alex) Silver, Yael Fishbein, Zane Fishbein, Joshua Fishbein and Natan Fishbein; and great-grandchildren Leora, Gavi and Eyal. She was predeceased by husband Ronald H. Fishbein, M.D.; siblings Tillie Ackerman, Sylvia (Morris) Peskoff, Jack (Lenore) Ackerman and Martin (Ruth) Ackerman; and parents Katie and Joseph Ackerman. She was born in the Bronx and received her bachelor’s degree at Hunter College and her law degree at Yale. From 1968 until 1975, she served as the special assistant attorney general for the state of Maryland to administer the legal affairs for the University of Maryland. A longtime resident of Lutherville, she was a vice president of Johns Hopkins University and served with distinction as the university’s first general counsel for nearly 30 years. In 1980, she was appointed the first woman in history to serve as president of the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA).

