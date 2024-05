On May 1, Esther Kohn Wolberger of Baltimore at 99. She is survived by children Cynthia Wolberger (Jeffrey Adams), Lionel (Karen) Wolberger and Perry Wolberger; grandchildren Rachel, Joshua, Roslyn (Chava) Michael and Amitai; great-grandchildren Eddy and Gavi; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by parents Leah and Zvi Hersch Kohn.

