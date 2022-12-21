On November 28, Esther L. Marks (née Londer) of Baltimore at age 98. She is survived by children Jeffrey Marks, Nancy (Robert) Lefenfeld and Thomas Marks; and grandchildren Benjamin (Amy) Lefenfeld and Jacob (Taryn) Lefenfeld. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Marks; siblings Goldie Nathanson, Morton Londer, Lester Londer and Monty Londer; and parents Harry and Bessie Londer.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: TOPAZ Tikkun Olam Projects (A-Z) at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.