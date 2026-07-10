Esther Ruth Horwitz Drager, beloved daughter of the late, Sadie and Arthur L. Horwitz, wife of the late Daniel Drager, cherished mother of Arthur L. Drager, and grandmother of the adored Danielle Drager. Survived by nieces Maddy Blumberg, Susan Drager, Zelda Margolis and nephew Paul Drager. As well as devoted cousins, Janie Howard Hanky, Paul Alan Howard, Darren Server, Bradley Server, Andrea Server Bell, Maxine Cohen, Howard Cohen and Jack Cohen. Also by the late lifelong friend, Deborah Blank, as well as dear friends Janice Crawford and Maria Swift. She was born on September 29, 1924. It was also the first day of Rosh Hashanah. She always liked to celebrate both dates for her birthday. When she was younger, her mother always made two chocolate cakes to celebrate. One for each day. We continued this tradition with our family as it meant so much to her.