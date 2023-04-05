On March 26, Ethel Speert (née Miller) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by son Ronald (Diane) Speert; grandchildren Jokton (Paula) Speert, Jonathan (Alice) Speert, Heather (Zack) Klein and Joshua (Kahlan) Speert; and great-grandchildren Jakob and Ryan Speert, Will and Elle Klein. She was predeceased by husband Wilbert Speert; sons Neil Speert and Dennis Speert; siblings Henrietta Loomis, Solomon Miller, Dorothy Rosen and Gertrude Engel; and parents Sarah and Wolfe Miller.

Contributions may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093.