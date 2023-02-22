On January 30, Ethel Tapper (née Cohen) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by children Saralee (Mark) Greenberg and Barbara Jean Tapper; grandchildren Rabbi Ariel (David Platt) Greenberg Platt and Samuel (Katie) Greenberg; great-grandchildren Hailey Platt, Ian Platt and Olivia Greenberg; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Murray Tapper; her siblings, Jack (Connie) Cohen, Henry Cohen, Ann Sacks and Dorothy Depetro; and her parents, Rebecca and Harry Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.