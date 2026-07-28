Etz Chaim Set to Move to a More ‘Homey’ Space

Etz Chaim Baltimore is set to move this fall. Currently located on Smith Avenue in Baltimore, Etz Chaim will be moving to a new home on Old Court Road in Pikesville.

“When I showed up 10 years ago, I told Rabbi Porter, … ‘it’s nice that we have the building, but I don’t think this is a place for us,’” said Etz Chaim Baltimore Director Rabbi Zev Pomeranz.

For Pomeranz, Etz Chaim isn’t a school or a synagogue, but an accessible space for people to engage with Jewish life and Jewish learning.

Pomeranz said they often have to rent spaces big enough to fit everyone participating in Etz Chaim programming, or host programming in people’s homes.

“We’ve been running into that challenge, because some of the programs have gotten that large that we can’t find people whose homes are large enough,” he added. “Here, the facility is large enough … but we feel like we can still maintain that homey feel.”

For the many young adults looking to participate, Adinah Swiatycki, Etz Chaim Baltimore’s young professional educator, said it’s important the organization stay in a central location.

“The biggest thing was that people are not as willing to travel anymore,” Swiatycki said. “People are looking to either meet virtually or somewhere local, and we were looking for a place that would be closer to our people.”

As people socializing online more and more, Swiatycki said they want to provide something different.

“We found this new location, which is off the highway, so it’s convenient for people coming from the Owings Mills area or coming from downtown Baltimore, Towson,” she said. “It’s like a middle ground for everyone. So, we found that that’s convenient, and then also it’s just a beautiful setting.”

The house itself needs to be more accessible before they can settle in, according to Pomeranz, including widening the parking lot, changing the front doors and more.

Despite being near the highway, the house itself is “serene,” according to Swiatycki.

“There are windows all over. It’s very well lit inside,” she added. “I’m just imagining everyone sitting indoors around the table with a presenter teaching, and it’s just a beautiful setting.”

Pomeranz explained the desire for the new location to provide a camp-like experience. With a long driveway, the building is surrounded by trees and includes a screened-in gazebo in the backyard.

“Our experience has been that when we’ve [hosted programs outdoors], students of all ages, people of all ages have really, really enjoyed that and found that very meaningful,” he said. “Even the programs that we have now, we think will be more meaningful now that we have more outdoor spaces.”

“When I imagine what I dream for this place, I’m imagining having Thursday night challah bakes there. Friday night, a big meal where it was an open invitation, and there’s no cap on how many students could come,” Swiatycki added. “So, it’s just a large room with tons of students enjoying Shabbos together, with enough space to comfortably sit.”

Renting space or hosting in people’s homes, Swiatycki said, has been a common way they have been hosting their programs. However, with the new space, “We don’t need to work around the dates of the availability of the venue. It’s ours. We could do events whenever we want.”

“The planning [of] the venue was an impediment to being able to plan our events,” she added.

Pomeranz said for those looking to connect Jewishly and not sure how, “we take it as our responsibility to figure out how for them.”

Swiatycki added having a bigger facility will take the pressure off of planning events because they will have a guaranteed space for it.

“My hope is that this becomes more than just a place where we hold events,” she said. “I want it to feel like a true home for Etz Chaim. When people walk in, they’ll see photos from past events and reminders of the community we’ve built together. The bright, welcoming space creates an environment where people can learn, connect and feel like they’re coming home to Etz Chaim, not just attending a program.”

mresnicow@midatlanticmedia.com