On December 11, Eugene Morris Weinzweig of Sykesville at 84. He is survived by his wife, Lane Weinzweig (née Grosman); children Lewis Dawes (Eve) Dawes and Julie Schemm; grandsons Justin A. Schemm and Austin B. Schemm; nephews Marc Rosenblatt, Richard (Fran) Rosenblatt and Courtney (Jayme) Wood; and his niece, Gillian (Edward) Meigs. He was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and other loving family. He was predeceased by son-in-law Walter A. Schemm Jr.; siblings Anne B. Rosenblatt and Benjamin J. Wood; and parents Jennie and Louis Weinzweig.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 502 Washington Ave., Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204; or to Samaritan Fund/Fairhaven, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784.