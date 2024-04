On April 5, Eugene Shapiro of Pikesville at 75. He is survived by children Heath Shapiro (Tosca Giamatti), Zac Shapiro (Daniella Einik), Stephanie Shapiro, Joseph Shapiro and Faith Shapiro; brother Robert (Adele) Shapiro; and grandchildren Val Shapiro, Jake Shapiro, Axel Shapiro and Shay Shapiro. He was predeceased by daughter Lauren Schaub.

Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.