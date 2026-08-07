Eunice Boin Shearer, 96, of Easton, MD passed away on July 29, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregivers. She will be remembered for her extraordinary kindness, unwavering gratitude, quiet generosity, and deep love for her family and friends. Even in her final days, when she could barely speak, her words were expressions of love and heartfelt thanks to those caring for her – a reflection of the grace with which she lived her entire life. Born on August 7, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, Eunice was the daughter of the late Oscar and Goldie Boin, and the older sister to the late Bette Dahne (Herbert). She grew up in Baltimore, graduated from Forest Park High School, and earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Maryland in just 3 years. Service to her community was just as important to Eunice as service to her family. She was a founding member of Temple B’nai Israel when it was established in 1951, and she was the last surviving member of its original founders. She served in leadership roles within the Temple Sisterhood and as treasurer of both the Women’s Club and the American Association of University Women. She also served on the board of the Friends of the Library, and volunteered at the Academy Art Museum, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Partners in Care, the Waterfowl Festival, and Talbot Hospice.