Eunice “Terry” Kaplan

By
JT Staff
-
0

On June 14, Eunice “Terry” Kaplan (née Mondshine) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by children Randi (Todd) Stave and Charles (Franni) Kaplan; sister Marlene Voelker; grandchildren Brandon Stave, Andie Stave, T.J. Kaplan, Jordan Kaplan and Mason Kaplan; and also survived by granddog Bodie. She was predeceased by husband Robert Allen Kaplan and parents Sidney and Beatrice Mondshine.

Contributions may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, online at pancan.org, or JDRF, online at JDRF.org.


Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here