On June 14, Eunice “Terry” Kaplan (née Mondshine) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by children Randi (Todd) Stave and Charles (Franni) Kaplan; sister Marlene Voelker; grandchildren Brandon Stave, Andie Stave, T.J. Kaplan, Jordan Kaplan and Mason Kaplan; and also survived by granddog Bodie. She was predeceased by husband Robert Allen Kaplan and parents Sidney and Beatrice Mondshine.

Contributions may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, online at pancan.org, or JDRF, online at JDRF.org.