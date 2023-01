Eva Youlus (née Landesman) of Baltimore passed away on December 5 at the age of 88.

She is survived by her children, Menachem (Chaya Rivka) Youlus, Tamar (Ayson) Englander and Adinah (Maier) Kutoff; siblings Avrom Landesman and Rivky Leiman; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Joshua Youlus; and parents Morris and Sarah Landesman.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Yeshivas Toras Chaim, 3407 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215.