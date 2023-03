On March 14, Evelyn Bernice Lewis of Reisterstown at 94. She is survived by children Terrie Snyder and Todd Snyder (Joan Miller); brother J. William (late Peggy Bass) Lewis; granddaughter Brooke Snyder (Dan Fox); great-granddaughter Summer Fox; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Irving Selwyn (Ethel Sirkis) Lewis and parents Benjamin and Sarah Lewis.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.