On November 17, Evelyn Bernice Wolf (née Cohen) of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., at 95.

She was the only child of the late Jacob and Frieda Cohen; and the wife of the late Bert Wolf. She was the mother of Charles (Susan Newman) and the late Mitchell (Nancy Wolf Sussman/Robert Barraclough); “Mommom” to Jake (Andrea), Dara (Eric), Marisa (Michael), Jillian (Jimmy) and Danielle (Steven); “Gigi” to Lana, Maya, Scarlett, Ryan, Lillian, Keira, Grace and Henry; and Aunt Ev to many.

Evelyn grew up in Baltimore, where she appeared on the TV show “Bowling for Dollars” in her 30s. She was a hospital switchboard operator, jewelry salesperson, and later retired from real estate in her 80s. Evelyn thrived socializing with family and friends, and was involved in varied activities and enjoyed extensive travel. She continued to earn Bridge Masterpoints in her 90s.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Horsham Center for Jewish Life.