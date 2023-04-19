On April 9, Evelyn Portney Smith of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by husband Harold O. Smith; children Fran (Chezky) Medetsky and Sander (Jennifer) Smith; brother Nathan (Sue) Portney; grandchildren Malkie (Sammy) Azaria, Dassy (Jimmy) Schinazi, Rabbi Eli Medetsky, Tova (Avi) Sonnenblick and Yuval Smith; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Elliot Azaria, Renee, Sophia and Eitan Schinazi, Mordechai and Tzipora Medetsky and Emma Sonnenblick. She was predeceased by siblings Freda Portney, Janet (Harry) Reiness and Phyllis Portney, and parents Ethel and Joseph Portney.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Caring Network, jewishcaringnetwork.org.