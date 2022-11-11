On October 22, Evelyn Schwartzman (née Bard) of Owings Mills at 93. She is survived by sons Howard Schwartzman and Allan Schwartzman; sister Shirley Goldstein; brother Alvin (Ileen) Bard; grandchildren Melissa Hecht and Ruthie Snyder; and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by husband Boris Schwartzman; brother-in-law Harvey Goldstein; and parents Hyman and Rose Bard.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 502 Washington Ave., Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204.