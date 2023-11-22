On Nov. 9, Evelyn Silberg (née Sanker) of Pikesville at 98. She is survived by sons Dr. Richard (Joy) Silberg, Mitchell Silberg (Linda Berns) and Gary (Esther Allman) Silberg; sister Rose (Dave) Brown; sisters-in-law Renee Sanker and Terri Sanker; grandchildren Naomi (Adam) Gerstenblith, Shira (Avi) Gerver, Dahlia (Drew) Rifkin, Nathaniel Silberg (Kiola Raines), Jonah Silberg (Logan Goulett), Rachelle (David) Fleischman, Joshua (Jessica) Silberg and Eran (Hayley) Silberg; and great-grandchildren Ayla, Eden, Levi, Judah, Ezra, Cora, Jacoby, Ezekiel, Sierra, Aviva, Naya, Caleb, Eytan, Shiloh and Libi. She was predeceased by husband Robert Silberg; brothers Morris Sanker and Bernard Sanker; and parents Dora and Paul Sanker. She was a devoted wife to her beloved Robert and was proud of the family she raised, and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During World War II, she worked as a secretary for the armed forces and worked in retail for several years. She was known for her memory, her avid interest in everything and everyone and her friendly, welcoming manner. The family would like to thank North Oaks for their loving care over the last 17 years.

Contributions may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.