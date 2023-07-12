On June 26, Evelyn Silver (née Ginsburg) of Pikesville at 105. She is survived by children Mark (Harriet) Silver and Lisa (Jerry) Sopher; grandchildren Jeffrey (Alex) Peres, Daniel Peres, Stephanie (Daniel) Markell, Keith (Jane) Sopher and Maura (Don) McCafferty; great-grandchildren Jacob, Will, Oscar, Samuel and Julian Peres, Jules Markell, Hannah Sopher and Noah Sopher. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Silver; siblings Simon Ginsburg and Libby Schlossberg; and parents Gussie and William Ginsburg. She was with us for 105 and a half years. She was full of life, radiated joy in such a powerful way, always a smile on her face and kind words to share. Her incredible spirit will forever live in our hearts.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.