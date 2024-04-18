On April 7, Evelyn Weitzman of Boca Raton, Florida, at 100. She is survived by children Ronald Weitzman (Arlene), Linda Cohen and Stuart Weitzman (Lynne); grandchildren Amy Sullivan (Eric), Todd Weitzman (Carrie), Allison Weitzman, Jill Weitzman and Richard Cohen (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren Olivia Sullivan, Brett Sullivan, Sarah Weitzman, Jack Weitzman, Cameron Rosenberg, Maci Rosenberg and Alexander Cohen; and sister Geraldine Horwich. The entire family called Evelyn “Bubby” after her first grandchild arrived. She hosted the entire family for home-cooked Shabbat dinners every Friday night for over 20 years. She spent winters in Florida for 38 years before becoming a full-time Florida resident at 88. Many will know her for her active participation in Temple Oheb Shalom, Triad Guild and Israel Bonds, but will remember her charitable support and her kind, helpful, respectful nature.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.