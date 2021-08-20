Events to ring in the High Holidays

With the High Holidays just around the corner, many in the community are likely looking forward to blowing shofars and dipping apple slices. Others may be hoping to celebrate the Jewish New Year with an activity that’s a little off the beaten path. Here are eight events to help celebrate the High Holidays.

Beth Tfiloh Congregation’s Selichot of the Century with Soulfarm

In-person (Aug. 28 event available online)

Aug. 27 at 5:45 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Beth Tfiloh Congregation will host a pair of musical events at the end of August. On Aug. 27, the Jewish rock band Soulfarm will lead a family-friendly outdoor concert and sing along at 5:45 p.m., as well as the Kabbalat Shabbat service at 6:30 p.m. On Aug. 28 at 9 p.m., Soulfarm will perform a full outdoor concert.

Beth El Congregation of Baltimore’s Selichot Services at Beth El

In-person and online

Aug. 28 at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

On Aug. 28, Beth El Congregation of Baltimore will offer selichot services in the Gorn Chapel, featuring Cantor Thom King accompanied by cellist Evan Drachman.

JCC of Greater Baltimore’s High Holiday Orientation & Apple Picking

In-person

Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $18 per individual/couple

The JCC of Greater Baltimore will host this activity at the Baugher’s Orchard & Farm in Westminster. In addition to providing participants the chance to pick their own apples to dip into honey for the High Holidays, the event also promises to allow attendees to learn more about holiday traditions.

B’nai Israel’s Shofar Blowing Competition

In-person

Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Following an early breakfast and Shacharit, B’nai Israel will host a shofar-blowing competition to choose the Baal Tekiah for their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services.

Temple Isaiah’s Rosh Hashanah in the Park 2021

In-person

Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Rain or shine, Temple Isaiah will host Rosh Hashanah services at Centennial Park Maryland in Howard County, led by the shul’s clergy and educators. Organizers of the family service encourage attendees to bring a picnic lunch and a blanket to sit on while celebrating Rosh Hashanah. Unvaccinated participants ages 2 and up will be expected to wear masks, though COVID-19 policies are subject to change.

Beth Tfiloh Congregation’s Family Sukkot Fruit Picking

In-person

Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

Cost: $3 per person. Fruit purchased separately

Beth Tfiloh is having their own fruit-picking event on Sept. 12, also at Baugher’s Orchard & Farm. In addition to fruit picking, participants can look forward to Sukkot crafts and a story time with Beth Tfiloh rabbis.

PJ Library of Baltimore’s Sweet as Honey: A Fall Holiday Family Experience

In-person

Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

Cost: $10 per family

Also on Sept. 12, PJ Library of Baltimore is holding Sweet as Honey: A Fall Holiday Family Experience at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills. Attendees will get to go on nature walks and play outdoors while meeting a beekeeper and tasting their honey.

PJ Library of Howard County’s Sukkot Sunday

In-person

Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $12 per person. Babies under 1 year old are free.

PJ Library of Howard County is hosting Sukkot activities at Butler’s Orchard in Germantown. In addition to yet more apple picking, there will be a private wagon ride, a playground and slides and animals for petting. Mask requirements will be determined at a later date.