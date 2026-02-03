Fact Check: Test What You Know About Heart Health

Family Features

As you age, your doctor’s interest in your cholesterol level is likely to increase. That’s no coincidence. High cholesterol and age are significant risk factors for heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States.

You may not be able to slow the hands of time, but elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, is one of the most significant addressable risk factors for the development of cardiovascular disease. Uncontrolled high LDL-C can lead to death, heart attack, stroke or the need for a coronary revascularization.

While statins are considered first-line treatment for people with high LDL cholesterol, an estimated 29% of patients stop taking their statin within the first year, based on findings published in the “American Journal of Cardiology.” Up to 30% of people have some degree of statin intolerance, according to research published in the “Journal of Clinical Lipidology.”

Test your heart health knowledge and learn more about managing your risk factors, including high cholesterol, with this quick quiz:

1. Do cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths (the Nos. 2 and 3 causes of death, respectively) combined?

Yes. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women in America and worldwide, killing more people than both cancer and accidents each year.

2. According to the American Heart Association, which of the following are true?

Men are more likely to have heart attacks at a younger age than women.

Women experience different symptoms indicating potential heart disease.

Women have a higher risk of fatality because their symptoms are frequently misunderstood or misdiagnosed, leading to delayed treatment.

All are true. While many factors are at play, one major underlying issue is that, historically, women simply haven’t been well-represented in clinical trials of heart-related conditions. However, Harvard Health reports that culture is slowly changing, and some of the gaps are starting to close.

3. Does statin intolerance mean statins are not effective?

No. On the contrary, statins are the standard of care to lower LDL cholesterol. However, some people cannot take statins at any dose because of statin intolerance symptoms, such as muscle pain, while others may have their LDL cholesterol remain uncontrolled because they are not able to take higher doses.

4. Are women more likely to be statin intolerant than men?

Yes. According to the National Institutes of Health, being female is a risk factor for statin intolerance.

5. If a person is statin intolerant, are there other treatments available to help lower their uncontrolled LDL-C?

Yes. Alternative treatments are available for people with statin intolerance. A health care provider can help explain what options are available if you experience potential statin-associated side effects.

6. Are muscle-related symptoms typically the most common side effect of statins?

Yes. Muscle pains or cramps (myalgias) are the most common symptoms people experience. Your health care provider may run tests or change your medication to address these symptoms.

For more information on statin intolerance, talk with your health care provider or visit statinalternatives.info.

How to Lower Bad Cholesterol

LDL cholesterol, commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol, leads to plaque in your arteries, reducing blood flow and potentially damaging your cardiovascular system. If your bloodwork shows elevated LDL cholesterol levels, you can take steps to reduce them.

Eat a healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber, with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Get at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, and if you carry extra weight, work to lose it.

Talk to your health care provider about cholesterol-lowering medications, which can help lower bad cholesterol and reduce the risks associated with heart disease.