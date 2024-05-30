On May 22, Fannye Wolfson Rudolph of Baltimore at 103. She is survived by daughter Susan R. (Dr. Robert E.) Fischell and sister Goldie Scheinberg. She was predeceased by brother William Wolfson; sister Lillian Haas, and parents Esther and Samuel Wolfson. She loved walking for exercise and just enjoying the outdoors. She continued to walk until she was 97 years of age.

Contributions may be sent to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128; Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; or the charity of your choice.