On July 10, Fay Klempner (née Kermisch) of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Bruce, Eric (Karen) and Laurie Klempner; grandson Jay (Wendy) Brilliant; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Klempner; siblings Lt. Col. Albert Kermisch, Jack Kermisch, Pauline Young, Ida Oreman, Jean Stewart and Eleanor Kermisch; and parents Esther and David Kermisch.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Women International.