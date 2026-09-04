FBI, Police Focus on Jewish Community Safety

When it comes to investigating hate crimes against the Jewish community, the FBI Baltimore Field Office makes it a priority.

“We take it seriously and we work it very aggressively,” said Jimmy Paul, FBI special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office, during an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times.

Paul said it is “a priority for the FBI to crush all violent crimes,” noting that “hate crimes fall under that umbrella.”

Thomas Coyle, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office, leads hate crime investigations in Maryland and manages the civil rights division. Coyle told Baltimore Jewish Times his office works closely with other FBI offices across the nation, as well as local, regional and state law enforcement agencies, to keep members of Maryland’s Jewish community safe.

A national threat center takes complaints from the public and works with FBI offices across the country.

When asked what he wants every Jewish institution in Maryland to know about protecting itself, Paul said, “I think the number one thing is to stay vigilant. Stay alert. Stay engaged.”

“Also making sure you are increasing your own personal security … in your house, at work, at your place of worship. Make sure your cameras and security systems are good,” Paul added.

“We work really hard here at the FBI, along with our state and local partners, to fight this [hate crimes] and mitigate these kind of issues,” Paul said.

Paul stressed the importance of the FBI’s relationships with local law enforcement.

“We have tremendous partnerships with all local law enforcement,” he said.

During a Sept. 3 interview with Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore County Police officials said they are working closely with Baltimore City Police, the state of Maryland, federal law enforcement and private security teams to keep Jewish Marylanders safe during the High Holidays and beyond.

It’s all part of a “robust plan,” said Capt. Shawn Hanley, Pikesville Precinct commander with Baltimore County Police.

Although specific details of the plan could not be revealed, additional cameras will be deployed throughout the Jewish community and continuing through the High Holidays.

“Because of the additional Jewish holidays [after Yom Kippur], we keep the cameras out for an additional month or so,” Hanley said, noting residents should expect to see an increased police presence near synagogues and schools throughout the High Holidays and beyond.

Hanley also said Baltimore County Police plan to deploy a mobile command unit during the High Holidays at Greenspring Shopping Center.

Noting many Jewish Marylanders live and worship in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, Hanley said coordination between city and county officials is critical. It allows the county and city intelligence units to work together to monitor threats in person and online.

According to Hanley, the “intel units” monitor social media for threats against Baltimore’s Jewish community.

“Our intel unit talks to people across Maryland and the nation,” Hanley said.

Like the FBI, Hanley encourages Jewish Marylanders to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“Knowledge is what directs us. If we know about something we can act on it,” Hanley said, noting that when something isn’t right, members of the Jewish community should immediately call 911.

When an incident occurs, the Baltimore County Outreach Team will also respond, he said.

Hanley said his department is in constant communication with area synagogues and appreciates knowing ahead of time when there will be large gatherings or events so additional resources can be deployed.

As of Sept. 3, Baltimore County had not received any credible threats against the Jewish community locally, according to Hanley, echoing similar sentiments from federal law enforcement officials in Maryland.

According to Paul, multiple FBI Baltimore agents met with members of the Baltimore Jewish Council several weeks ago, where the FBI agents received additional training from the American Jewish Committee.

In response to the AJC-led training on antisemitism for leaders of the Baltimore FBI office, BJC Executive Director Howard Libit praised the federal agency for its work with the Jewish community.

“The FBI has been a valued and responsive partner of the area’s Jewish community for many years. From last year’s training session that the FBI led for our Jewish community leadership at The Associated to the recent antisemitism training for the FBI led by AJC, the FBI regularly engages and works to ensure the safety of Jewish institutions and families throughout Baltimore and the region,” Libit said during an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times.

Paul stressed the importance of the Jewish community continuing to build good relationships with local and federal law enforcement.

For individuals, “knowing where your police stations are located” is critical, Paul said.

“Be aware and stay connected. Knowing your points of contact in the case of an emergency. What you don’t want to do if something were to happen is scrambling, what should I do, where should I go,” Paul said.

For synagogues, he said leadership, including clergy, should talk through these issues with their congregants.

In the case of an incident, “What should we do? Run. Hide. Fight.”

FBI agents in Baltimore are working relentlessly to investigate “a few” hate crimes in Maryland and Delaware impacting the Jewish community.

“Speaking specifically about the FBI and our area of responsibility here in Maryland and Delaware, we have a handful of cases associated with hate crime,” Paul noted.

According to Paul, hate crimes can be more difficult to investigate and ultimately prosecute because they often involve an assault, and investigators must also establish evidence of bias.

“Proving the bias is where we have the hardest time,” Paul said.

According to Paul, the largest category of hate crimes impacting the Maryland Jewish community involves online threats and property destruction.

Paul said vandalism accounts for “60 or 70%” of hate crimes against Jews in Maryland.

Coyle noted a recent case involving a Howard County elementary school finding swastikas on campus is an example of where local government would lead, while the federal government would support the investigation.

However, when a Jewish synagogue in Olney was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in February, the FBI Baltimore Field Office assisted local law enforcement with the investigation and opened a federal investigation. The FBI’s assistance did not end there.

“We offered a reward” to help capture the suspect, Coyle said.

As for online threats, when asked how the FBI distinguishes between constitutionally protected speech and conduct that crosses the line into a federal hate crime, officials said it is a delicate balance.

When asked what is considered free speech and what is a hate crime, Coyle said, “Day by day, we balance the liberties of citizens who need to vent with the need to investigate activities of misconduct.”

Coyle said getting to know the issues and concerns of the Jewish community is key to mitigating threats and protecting the public.

Educating the public and increasing awareness are critical, Coyle added.

Federal officials urge the public to report suspicious activity by calling 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting tips online.

When the FBI assists local Maryland jurisdictions with hate crime investigations, Coyle said it would then be referred to the respective state’s attorney’s office, while federal investigations work with the U.S. attorney’s office.

Sarah David, who is currently running unopposed to be the next Baltimore County state’s attorney, is committed to protecting Baltimore County’s Jewish community.

During an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times, David said, “Every resident of Baltimore County deserves to live with dignity, safety and respect. Antisemitism has no place in our community, and neither does hatred or discrimination of any kind. As state’s attorney, I am committed to protecting our residents, standing against hate, and ensuring that everyone — regardless of faith, background, or identity — knows that they belong and that the law will protect them.”

sschuster@midatlanticmedia.com