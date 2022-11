On November 2, Fida Katsman of Owings Mills at 101. She is survived by children Anna Goldenberg (Dmitriy Bartyuk) and Luda (Dmitriy) Sery; grandchildren Inna (Yuri) Radams and Lisa (late Gary) Chudnovsky; and great-grandchildren Nicole and Connor Radams; and Michelle, Milania and Ryan Chudnovsky. She was predeceased by her husband, Nikolay Katsman, and brother Shunya Greenstein.

