Film About a Former Skinhead, Neo-Nazi Comes to Baltimore

On March 8, the Baltimore Jewish Council will host a screening of “The Cure for Hate” at Chizuk Amuno Congregation. This movie, filmed at Auschwitz, shares Tony McAleer’s inspiring journey from hate to reconciliation, encouraging hope for change and growth.

McAleer’s story goes back to his days as a disaffected youth. While on a trip to Europe, he met others who dressed like him and, more importantly, thought as he did. He joined their movement and, upon his return to the United States, became a leader among his compatriots.

After 15 years in the white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements, McAleer became disillusioned with the movements and worked hard and long to free himself of the ideas he had previously espoused. This process was long and complex. Still, McAleer needed the time and had to make the effort to rid himself of his former associations and to begin a road toward reconciliation.

The movie was directed by Peter Hutchison, who now partners with McAleer to take this powerful story on the road throughout the United States and Canada. Alongside showing the movie, McAleer speaks about his experiences and shares with each audience the work he does with Hutchison to teach people about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Hutchison explained, “During the time of rising antisemitism, we thought that this would be a great thing.” McAleer still retains his mission of helping others leave the skinhead movement, transitioning from extreme and violent hatred to a life committed to repaying society for the beliefs on which they formerly acted.

McAleer, a certified life coach, is the father of two children and lives in Vancouver, Canada. His story and the movie help explain why young men join hate groups and why many eventually leave that life.

The movie seeks to explain McAleer’s journey through a preventive lens. McAleer explained that, “There is value to bearing witness.” That is why they filmed the movie in Auschwitz.

McAleer and Hutchison emphasized that as Holocaust survivors become fewer, educating the public, and especially students, becomes more urgent, inspiring a sense of responsibility to preserve this history.

McAleer spent 10 years helping to bring back others who wanted to escape from the skinhead and white supremacist movement. He founded a nonprofit called Life After Hate in 2011 and served as its executive director from 2013 through 2017. He left that organization in 2019 because he felt he had accomplished what he set out to do.

McAleer realized that he needed to do more to achieve the “healthy repair and the journey of reconciliation” he wanted to pursue. The film tells McAleer’s story, but it also takes that journey out of one dark place and into real life.

An overarching goal of McAleer’s journey to repair past harm is to empower students with tools to combat hate. When he and Hutchison visit schools, they aim to inspire young people to stand against antisemitism and hatred in their communities.

McAleer is firm in his views that by dehumanizing people, as was done by the Germans during the Holocaust, there rises a culture that makes it OK to hate and murder. The film is his vehicle for engaging with the larger issues it addresses.

The Baltimore Jewish Council and its executive director, Howard Libit, invited McAleer and Hutchison to come to Baltimore and engage with community members. “During this time of rising antisemitism, we thought it would be a great thing,” Libit said.

People interested in attending the movie and discussion on March 8 at 3 p.m. at Chizuk Amuno can learn more and register at baltjc.org. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Paula K. Minsk is a freelance writer.