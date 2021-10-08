On Saturday, October 2nd, Maya Ann Finkelstein, daughter of Julia & Dan Finkelstein and sister of Parker & Jonah, all of Ellicott City, was called to the bima as a bat mitzvah. Members of Columbia Jewish Congregation, by all accounts Maya did a wonderful job chanting her portion from Beresheit in front of the congregation, with many more watching online. Following the ceremony Maya celebrated with a small group of friends & family at Victoria Gastro Pub in Columbia. Maya attends Ellicott Mills Middle School in Ellicott City and loves art, dance, cello, and entertaining her thousands of TikTok followers.