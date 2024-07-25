On July 14, Floyd Martin “Marty” Walman of Belle Haven, Virginia at 64. He is survived by siblings Bill (Sue) Walman, Sandy Marantz and Samuel B. (Nancy) Walman and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, great-great niece and nephew and cousins. Also survived by dog Molly. He was predeceased by sister Marlene Levin; brother-in-law Mike Marantz; and parents Elizabeth and Hyman Walman. He graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown and went on to serve in the Air Force. He owned and operated an automotive repair shop on the Eastern Shore of Virginia where he was most happy.

Contributions may be sent to the SPCA.