For Jewish Baltimorean, Battling TBI is Personal

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granek family of Owings Mills was facing challenges beyond those most people were.

In 2015, Jennifer Granek, wife of Brian and mother of Riley, Cameron and Landon, sustained a horrific brain injury while celebrating her 40th birthday in Costa Rica. Six years later, in 2021, she was still in the hospital in a minimally conscious state.

For the Granek family, Jennifer’s health was out of their hands. But they weren’t completely powerless.

They still included her in family events. In fact, Riley Granek held a bat mitzvah ceremony in 2017 at the Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital so that her mom could see it.

Amid everything, Riley Granek was determined to make an impact, some way, somehow.

So she founded the Bands for Brains benefit concert.

“Not all that much was going on,” Riley Granek said. “I’m like, ‘You know, it would kind of be fun to organize some sort of virtual concert,’ because everyone was doing things to just bring the community together. And I thought, ‘I should try and do this for the Brain Injury Association.’”

So she did.

Granek talked to her teachers and worked out the plan as part of an independent study, collaborated with the Brain Injury Association of Maryland and organized the concert virtually. The event raised over $5,000. The next edition took place in May 2022 and raised $12,000, just a month and a half after Jennifer Granek died on April 1 of that year.

Now, in 2026, the event is coming back for a third go-around.

Bands for Brains takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, at Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore, and Riley Granek said she is happy to have it back.

“Caitlin Starr, the director [of the BIAMD], who I’ve had a relationship with for a really long time, texted me and said ‘Hey, we’re actually planning another Bands for Brains and wanted to let you know about it,’” Granek said. “I said ‘That’s so awesome that you guys are doing another one.’ She connected me with the main planner behind the whole thing, and it’s honestly such an honor that they’re doing another one.”

That bat mitzvah was a special day for the Granek family, with other family members attending and Granek choosing her Torah portion as an ode to her mother. Now that she’s gone, Granek still tries to live a way that would make her mother proud.

For Granek, it’s not just about memorializing her mother, however. It’s also about raising money to ensure that other families are aware of the dangers of traumatic brain injuries, or TBI, and take measures to minimize their risk. And it doesn’t hurt that she is a music lover, too.

“It’s just a very meaningful cause to me. It’s a great organization that I’ve been so happy to be involved with for so long. And you know, I’m a massive music fan — I’m going into the music industry, so getting to bring the advocacy together with my passion and put on a great show was really awesome,” she said.

Her mother’s accident may have changed her life, but it hasn’t ruined it. She said that she has “never shied away from talking about her accident and everything that happened,” because she wants to help raise awareness.

“My dad is a big proponent of talking about it because if there’s any possible way we can help other people through our pain, that is the exact thing my mom would want us to be doing,” she said.

The total amount raised over the two previous iterations of Bands for Brains is sizable, with Granek saying they all hope that this year’s will be, too. It’s hard to estimate how much the concert will bring in, but the Graneks and BIAMD are looking forward to a well-attended event that will feature five different bands and DJs from the area.

“Whether you’re coming for the music, the mission or both, your presence helps create a stronger, more inclusive community for those impacted by brain injury,” said Starr. “Come celebrate local music while making a lasting difference; because every brain injury survivor deserves support, hope and the opportunity to thrive.”

Admission to the event is $15 and $20 at the door, an amount that will go a long way in helping combat TBI. The problem is more widespread than people realize, Granek said, and can impact anyone. Her mother was on vacation, but high school athletes, runners and more have suffered detrimental TBI.

For Granek, what started out as a passion project in the middle of COVID has turned into so much more. And for that, she is grateful.

“I never expected them to do another one, so it’s really great,” Granek said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com