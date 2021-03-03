Members of Bolton Street Synagogue came together on a cold Sunday morning to assemble more than 1,000 bags of masks and sanitizer, in coordination with the Build Baltimore food program.
FOR THOSE IN NEED
ByJT Staff
-
0
Members of Bolton Street Synagogue came together on a cold Sunday morning to assemble more than 1,000 bags of masks and sanitizer, in coordination with the Build Baltimore food program.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE