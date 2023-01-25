On December 31, Frada Ann Wall of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by her sister, Marsha (Douglas) Marcus; nieces Jamie Herman and Joanna (Ira) Frankel; and great-nephews and great-niece Ryan Herman, Haylie Herman, Noah Frankel and Caden Frankel. She was predeceased by her significant other, Dr. Ernest Kopstein; and her parents, Reuben and Libby Wall.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282; or to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202.