On November 25, Frank Harold Schoenfield of Baltimore at age 90. He is survived by children Joshua Schoenfeld and Emily (David) Marcovitz; grandchildren E. Marcovitz and Ada Marcovitz; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Annie Schoenfeld (née Maur); siblings Abraham Schoenfeld, Benjamin Schoenfeld, Maurice Schoenfeld, Jacob Schoenfeld, Celia Salsbury, Rose Miros and Meyer Schoenfeld; and parents Mary and Simon Schoenfeld.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Habonim Dror Camp Moshava, 6101 Executive Blvd., Suite 319, North Bethesda, MD 20852; or to Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, P.O. Box 2431, Baltimore, MD 21233.