On Nov. 29, Frank Robert Shane of Fort Myers, Florida, and Baltimore at 76. He is survived by children David (Jenny) Shane and Michael (Melissa) Shane; siblings Betty (Albert) Ginsburg, Ruth Shane and Nancy (Yussi) Fleischman; grandchildren Sienna, Dylan, Hannah, Shelby and Alice Shane; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Sarah and Sylvan Shane.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, The Talmudical Academy, The Associated’s Emergency Fund for Israel at War or the charity of your choice.